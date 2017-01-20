2016: A very political year

When the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 concluded their deliberations, a woman named Mrs. Powell asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government America now had had, to which Franklin replied "A republic, if you can keep it." Nearly 230 years later, more than 12,000 residents of Union County did their part to keep America a republic by going to the polls to vote in the Nov. 8, 2016 general election.

