2016: A very political year -
When the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 concluded their deliberations, a woman named Mrs. Powell asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government America now had had, to which Franklin replied "A republic, if you can keep it." Nearly 230 years later, more than 12,000 residents of Union County did their part to keep America a republic by going to the polls to vote in the Nov. 8, 2016 general election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sfg
|11
|Pokemon Go
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC