UMC Volunteers to hold jewelry sale

Image courtesy of Union Medical Center Volunteers The Union Medical Center Volunteers will hold a jewelry sale Monday, Dec. 19 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Union Medical Center Front Lobby. The sale is one of several fundraisers the Volunteers hold each year with the funds raised going to support the group's activities.

