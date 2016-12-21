UCHF Christmas Gala Saturday -
Image courtesy of the Union County Healthcare Foundation The Union County Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual Christmas Gala this Saturday at 7 p.m. at Main Street Junction in downtown Union. The event, one of several annual fundraisers held by the Foundation, will feature live music, dancing, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and silent auctions of more than 30 items.
