Retiring after 46 years of service

Wednesday Dec 28

Except for a brief time following graduation from college, Katie Jenkins has spent her entire adult life working for the Union Housing Authority and now, after more than 40 years on the job, she's retiring. "I graduated from USC Union in 1969 and they were building Project 19 - 3, which was 120 units more than they had," Jenkins said as she recalled the events that lead up to her being hired.

