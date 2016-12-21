Lockhart filing deadline Thursday -

Lockhart filing deadline Thursday -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Time is running out for persons interested in filing to run for the Office of Mayor of the Town Lockhart and for two seats on the Lockhart Town Council. The Town of Lockhart will hold its next municipal elections on March 7, 2017 and filing is currenly open for candidates interested in running for mayor or the two council seats that will be on the ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,273

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC