Lipsey sentenced to three years

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office Kenneth Steven Lipsey Jr. pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court at the Union County Courthouse Thursday to escaping from the Union County Jail in August. He was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $128.75 in court costs.

