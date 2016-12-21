Lipsey sentenced to three years -
Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office Kenneth Steven Lipsey Jr. pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court at the Union County Courthouse Thursday to escaping from the Union County Jail in August. He was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $128.75 in court costs.
