Henderson on a The Price is Righta -

Henderson on a The Price is Righta -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of Queen Henderson Union resident Queen Henderson , and the members of her family all let out a cheer during their participation in the taping of the Tuesday, Dec. 27 episode of "The Price is Right" TV show. Henderson and her family got to be in the audience in the episode, and though they didn't get to compete, she won $100 in a special drawing after the episode was taped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Sep '16 sfg 11
Pokemon Go Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC