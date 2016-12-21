Henderson on a The Price is Righta

Photo courtesy of Queen Henderson Union resident Queen Henderson , and the members of her family all let out a cheer during their participation in the taping of the Tuesday, Dec. 27 episode of "The Price is Right" TV show. Henderson and her family got to be in the audience in the episode, and though they didn't get to compete, she won $100 in a special drawing after the episode was taped.

