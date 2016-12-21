Five file to run in Lockhart - 6:30 am updated:
The races for Mayor of the Town of Lockhart and two seats on the Lockhart Town Council in the town's upcoming municipal elections will be contested after a total of five candidates filed to run for the offices this past Thursday. Filing for candidates interested in running in the March 7, 2017 elections ended at noon Thursday.
