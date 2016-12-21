Fisher is Teacher of the Year -
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Tammy Fisher has been named Teach of the Year at Buffalo Elementary School. Fisher was voted Teacher of the Year by her fellow teachers and recognized during ceremony at the school this past Friday.
