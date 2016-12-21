City awards $85,500 wastewater bid -
The City of Union will spend more than $85,000 to make improvements to the Tosch Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. During its December meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to award the bid for the project to JL Construction Company, Inc. for $85,500.
