BES holds a Careers on Wheelsa

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Ricthie Brown from the City of Union explains electrical safety to students from Mrs. Sanders' and Mrs. Hines' class at Buffalo Elementary School. BES recently held its first "Careers on Wheels" Job Fair to give students the opportunity to learn from employees of the the City of Union, the Union Public Safety Department, the Union County Sheriff's Office, the SC Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina National Guard Armory about their jobs.

