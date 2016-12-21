a Storytime With Santaa Thursday

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Santa Claus will travel to Union Thursday to take part in "Storytime With Santa" at the Union Housing Authority Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. The program, which will begin at 11 a.m., is sponsored by Union County First Steps which each year arranges for Santa to travel from the North Pole to take part in Storytime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.