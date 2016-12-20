2016: Economic development -

The Union Times Russ Ogle , Plant Manager for the Standard Textile Plant on Highpoint Drive in Union, greets Marriott International Executive Chairman J.W. "Bill" Marriott and Standard Textile President and CEO Gary Heiman as they arrive for a press conference at the plant in March. The press conference was to announce Marriott's "Made in USA" program of distributing towels and bath mats made at Standard Textile plants in America to approximately 3,000 hotels across the country.

