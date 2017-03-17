J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, including Knoxville location
J.C. Penney has released their list of 138 stores and one supply chain facility they plan to close in an effort to cut costs and grow sales. The company is closing three locations in Tennessee, including their store located at Knoxville Center Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Union City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|willette brown from tyson (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|A close friend
|8
|New discount clothing and retail store
|6 hr
|NewsMan
|4
|Wendy laird
|18 hr
|Knows the real deal
|2
|Dr. Nuako
|21 hr
|Hazel
|12
|The sexiest female over 30 in onion co
|Fri
|Stump jumper
|4
|Eric Church tickets
|Fri
|ChopperBlades
|2
|Michelle Harris Eason (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Cowboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Union City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC