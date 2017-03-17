J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, inclu...

J.C. Penney closing 138 stores, including Knoxville location

Friday Mar 17

J.C. Penney has released their list of 138 stores and one supply chain facility they plan to close in an effort to cut costs and grow sales. The company is closing three locations in Tennessee, including their store located at Knoxville Center Mall.

