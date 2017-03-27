Amy Theobald Joins Recruiting Firm Ag...

Thursday Mar 30

AMY THEOBALD JOINS RECRUITING FIRM AG 1 SOURCE Mar. 30, 2017 Source: Ag 1 Source news release Ag 1 Source, the most trusted and reliable recruiting firm in the agriculture industry, today announced that Amy Theoblad, based in Union City, TN, will join the Agronomy and Seed industry practice team. Prior to joining Ag 1 Source, Amy had many successful years as a recruiting manager for a well-known ag-focused staffing and recruiting agency, where she devised a successful recruiting plan which consistently achieved company goals.

