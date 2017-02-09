USGS: Earthquake near Dyersburg, TN u...

USGS: Earthquake near Dyersburg, TN upgraded to M2.8

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 9, 2017 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

The USGS upgraded an earthquake near Dyersburg, Tennessee to a magnitude 2.8 on Thursday, February 9. According to the preliminary earthquake report, it was recorded about 6 miles west of Dyersburg, 28 miles east-northeast of Blytheville, Ark. and 30 miles southwest of Union City, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Romeo not romeo 3 hr callitasiseeit 4
Trump is the Antichrist 5 hr Actual facts 35
What is the gravel road behind the ball fields ... 7 hr Guest 4
Thelma's Skateland Over Load! 8 hr TrollBuster 2
Reborn doll craze 14 hr Tina 8
Faith Callison 16 hr Friend 9
Alando Brown a rapist?? 17 hr BWC 11
See all Union City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union City Forum Now

Union City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Union City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC