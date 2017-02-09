USGS: Earthquake near Dyersburg, TN upgraded to M2.8
The USGS upgraded an earthquake near Dyersburg, Tennessee to a magnitude 2.8 on Thursday, February 9. According to the preliminary earthquake report, it was recorded about 6 miles west of Dyersburg, 28 miles east-northeast of Blytheville, Ark. and 30 miles southwest of Union City, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Union City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romeo not romeo
|3 hr
|callitasiseeit
|4
|Trump is the Antichrist
|5 hr
|Actual facts
|35
|What is the gravel road behind the ball fields ...
|7 hr
|Guest
|4
|Thelma's Skateland Over Load!
|8 hr
|TrollBuster
|2
|Reborn doll craze
|14 hr
|Tina
|8
|Faith Callison
|16 hr
|Friend
|9
|Alando Brown a rapist??
|17 hr
|BWC
|11
Find what you want!
Search Union City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC