Love and friendship Senior citizens e...

Love and friendship Senior citizens enjoy Valentine's Day luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: The Hudson Reporter

Union City's older lovebirds got to celebrate Valentine's Day early, as the city held its annual Senior Citizens Valentine's Day Luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Colin Powell School. Members of the Union City High School Junior ROTC delivered plates of rice, pasta, eggplant, lasagna, and baked ziti to the elders, who all received flowers as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
War - What is it good for? 2 min answer 6
baptist question 4 min Planet of the apes 86
Lesbians at Calvary Baptist 1 hr Carol 26
Best Realtor for Obion and Weakley County 2 hr Just me 3
Amy Frankum 2 hr Medical issue 12
Immigration Officers in Uc 4 hr TrollBuster 27
Old West Steakhouse 4 hr Another guest 16
See all Union City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union City Forum Now

Union City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Union City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC