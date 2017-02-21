Love and friendship Senior citizens enjoy Valentine's Day luncheon
Union City's older lovebirds got to celebrate Valentine's Day early, as the city held its annual Senior Citizens Valentine's Day Luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Colin Powell School. Members of the Union City High School Junior ROTC delivered plates of rice, pasta, eggplant, lasagna, and baked ziti to the elders, who all received flowers as well.
