High school teacher charged with third-degree rape
Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Tuesday that 25-year-old Charlotte R. Netz was arrested in Union City, Tennessee and extradited back to Kentucky on Friday. Police say Netz lives in Union City, but worked as a high school teacher in the Fulton County, Kentucky, school system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Union City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steakhouse
|1 hr
|Mr T
|22
|Topix censorship doesn't like hard truths Pink ...
|1 hr
|Mr T
|2
|Patriots, Brady, Team winners
|5 hr
|same ole thing
|3
|Why are you stalking ?
|11 hr
|Anon
|13
|dj johnson and the whole police dept.
|18 hr
|Answers
|7
|Lesbian?
|19 hr
|cool change
|13
|Walmart optometrist
|Mon
|Ucityhelp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC