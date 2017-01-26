Williams Sausage to build new facilit...

Williams Sausage to build new facility in Obion...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Http

State officials say Williams Sausage Co. plans to build a second plant in Union City, creating 226 new jobs over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep one, Drop one ~~ 3 Stack (Apr '13) 33 min Pennie Lane 394
UC School Director 2 hr yep 13
Crazylady 9 hr Sketchy 5
Who's wearing the short skirts at church today 9 hr Legend of Booger ... 4
Lesbians at Calvary Baptist 10 hr UHALL 6
Liar Jason Bell 10 hr 1whoknows 4
Horse left behind! Messenger 10 hr trolls 4
See all Union City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union City Forum Now

Union City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Union City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,377,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC