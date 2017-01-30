Who's New: Russell Dickerson
With a father who was a choir director and a mother who taught piano, Russell Dickerson cultivated a deep-seated love of music from a young age that eventually took him to Nashville's Belmont University, where he studied music. Russell landed a publishing deal after college and earned his stripes by playing local honky-tonks before releasing his 2016 EP, Yours , which includes the title track that has garnered more than 31 million on-demand streams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Union City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steakhouse
|1 hr
|Mr T
|22
|Topix censorship doesn't like hard truths Pink ...
|1 hr
|Mr T
|2
|Patriots, Brady, Team winners
|5 hr
|same ole thing
|3
|Why are you stalking ?
|11 hr
|Anon
|13
|dj johnson and the whole police dept.
|18 hr
|Answers
|7
|Lesbian?
|19 hr
|cool change
|13
|Walmart optometrist
|Mon
|Ucityhelp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC