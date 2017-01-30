Who's New: Russell Dickerson

With a father who was a choir director and a mother who taught piano, Russell Dickerson cultivated a deep-seated love of music from a young age that eventually took him to Nashville's Belmont University, where he studied music. Russell landed a publishing deal after college and earned his stripes by playing local honky-tonks before releasing his 2016 EP, Yours , which includes the title track that has garnered more than 31 million on-demand streams.

