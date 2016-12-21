Philly man arrested on methamphetamine charges in Union City
A 39-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with drug offenses in connection to methamphetamine he was allegedly busted with near Union City High School, a criminal complaint indicates.
A 39-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with drug offenses in connection to methamphetamine he was allegedly busted with near Union City High School, a criminal complaint indicates. Mark Freeman is charged with possession of the suspected methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute near Union City High School, the complaint states.
#1 Monday Dec 5
Whats up with all the meth arrests?
#2 Monday Dec 5
That is in New Jersey dumbass.
#3 Monday Dec 5
New Jersey, not Tennessee.
#4 Monday Dec 5
Big thanks to the local law enforcement and the Tennessee drug task force for catching this sleazeball
#5 Tuesday Dec 6
LOL! A meth bust is big news in Jersey. In west TN it's just another typical day... not even newsworthy. Kinda sad really.
#6 Wednesday Dec 7
Is this related to the Schaeffer Whaley bust?
#8 Thursday Dec 8
Did Vicky not Make the local paper?
#9 Tuesday Dec 13
She will,
#10 Wednesday Dec 14
Were Vicky's charges dismissed?
#11 Sunday Dec 18
Snitched
