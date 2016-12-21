Philly man arrested on methamphetamin...

Philly man arrested on methamphetamine charges in Union City

There are 10 comments on the The Jersey Journal story from Monday Dec 5, titled Philly man arrested on methamphetamine charges in Union City. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with drug offenses in connection to methamphetamine he was allegedly busted with near Union City High School, a criminal complaint indicates. Mark Freeman is charged with possession of the suspected methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute near Union City High School, the complaint states.

guest

Union City, TN

#1 Monday Dec 5
Whats up with all the meth arrests?
Tax Payer

Union City, TN

#2 Monday Dec 5
guest wrote:
Whats up with all the meth arrests?
That is in New Jersey dumbass.

Judged:

1

Guest2

Sparta, TN

#3 Monday Dec 5
guest wrote:
Whats up with all the meth arrests?
New Jersey, not Tennessee.
tax payer

Martin, TN

#4 Monday Dec 5
Big thanks to the local law enforcement and the Tennessee drug task force for catching this sleazeball

Judged:

1

1

Gggggghhh

Danville, VA

#5 Tuesday Dec 6
Tax Payer wrote:
<quoted text>That is in New Jersey dumbass.
LOL! A meth bust is big news in Jersey. In west TN it's just another typical day... not even newsworthy. Kinda sad really.
guest

Union City, TN

#6 Wednesday Dec 7
Gggggghhh wrote:
<quoted text>LOL! A meth bust is big news in Jersey. In west TN it's just another typical day... not even newsworthy. Kinda sad really.
Is this related to the Schaeffer Whaley bust?
guest

Union City, TN

#8 Thursday Dec 8
Gggggghhh wrote:
<quoted text>LOL! A meth bust is big news in Jersey. In west TN it's just another typical day... not even newsworthy. Kinda sad really.
Did Vicky not Make the local paper?
tony

United States

#9 Tuesday Dec 13
She will,

Judged:

1

1

1

guest

Union City, TN

#10 Wednesday Dec 14
tony wrote:
She will,
Were Vicky's charges dismissed?
sherry

United States

#11 Sunday Dec 18
Snitched
