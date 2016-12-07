Fatal Crash

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

At approximately 1:54 am on Wednesday, Illinois State Police responded to an accident on I-39 southbound at milepost 92. Upon arrival, police learned that a Chevy Trailblazer had rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Rusty L Garner of Union City, Tennessee, was airlifted to St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Union City, TN

