Fatal Crash
At approximately 1:54 am on Wednesday, Illinois State Police responded to an accident on I-39 southbound at milepost 92. Upon arrival, police learned that a Chevy Trailblazer had rear-ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder. The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Rusty L Garner of Union City, Tennessee, was airlifted to St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
