Discovery Park announces new Da Vinci exhibit

Friday Dec 30

Tourists in Auckland, New Zealand are shown admiring some of the machines that will be on display at Discovery Park of America during the Da Vinci Machines and Robotics traveling exhibit. This exhibit is set to open on Jan. 15 , 2017 in the ATA Traveling Exhibit Hall inside Discovery Center at the park.

