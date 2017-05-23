PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16

PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16

There are 8 comments on the Mass Transit story from Sunday, titled PA: EMTA Ridership Down in 2015-16. In it, Mass Transit reports that:

Fewer people rode Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and Crawford Area Transit Authority buses and operating costs continued to climb, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's annual performance review of the companies. EMTA ridership fell 8.4 percent from 2014-15, compared to a 1.5 percent average decline among 39 public transit systems statewide.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Blackwood

Canton, OH

#1 Monday
I was very skeptical of the 6 million figure given last year.
Seldom do I ever see a bus I see has more than 5 people on it.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Pee

Erie, PA

#2 Monday
Blackwood wrote:
I was very skeptical of the 6 million figure given last year.
Seldom do I ever see a bus I see has more than 5 people on it.
No wonder! The busses smell like a job Johnny with the homeless people using them for a toilet riding them all day to get warm. They smell like the parking ramps.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Username

United States

#3 Monday
Meals on wheels delivers.. the dazzling urbanites only need the bus for liquor runs or demonstrations.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
eriwatch

Erie, PA

#4 Monday
Some buses could probably be about half the size which would make them much easier to maintain and maneuver on city streets..They should experiment with just a few smaller vans on routes where fewer passengers use the bus.The savings on fuel might pay enough to support this idea
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Blackwood

Canton, OH

#5 Monday
eriwatch wrote:
Some buses could probably be about half the size which would make them much easier to maintain and maneuver on city streets..They should experiment with just a few smaller vans on routes where fewer passengers use the bus.The savings on fuel might pay enough to support this idea
BINGO! This is a common sense solution so forget about it ever happening.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Do Mrs Woods

Erie, PA

#6 Monday
Blackwood wrote:
<quoted text>

BINGO! This is a common sense solution so forget about it ever happening.
maybe if ur mom started hosting again ridership would go up. your neighborhood isn't safe for us John's
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Joe K

Erie, PA

#7 Monday
What is the biggest joke, the Airport Runway or the EMTA. Neither are needed in their present forms and waste tax monies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Neighbor

Erie, PA

#8 15 hrs ago
Corry just started routes. Maybe they haven't factor riders here
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire Destroys a Union City Home (May '08) May 1 Innocentbystander 3
Wendy Kiehart Apr 29 Bri291 1
News 2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08) Oct '16 Stephanie 6
Sharon Duke (Aug '16) Aug '16 razorbills 1
News Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13) Jun '16 Burn pedophiles 4
cell service and internet service at Canadohta ... (May '16) May '16 lbz10307 1
News Roundabout vs. signals: Waterford residents wei... (Jan '15) May '16 Mayor 4
See all Union City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union City Forum Now

Union City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Union City, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC