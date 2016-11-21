The U.S. labor force's guy problem: Lots of men don't have a job and aren't looking for one
The percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s The percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s As the recovery from the Great Recession continues, job growth is solid and the labor force is growing at close to its fastest pace since 2000 because more unemployed workers are coming off the sidelines. Still, the percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Union City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2nd murder charge filed (Jan '08)
|Oct '16
|Stephanie
|6
|Sharon Duke
|Aug '16
|razorbills
|1
|Muzzy sent to jail, tagged as Me... (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Burn pedophiles
|4
|cell service and internet service at Canadohta ... (May '16)
|May '16
|lbz10307
|1
|Roundabout vs. signals: Waterford residents wei... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Mayor
|4
|2012 Graduate Valedictorian (Jun '12)
|Jan '16
|Old Classmate
|2
|Creekside (Nov '15)
|Dec '15
|Waterboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Union City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC