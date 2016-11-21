The U.S. labor force's guy problem: Lots of men don't have a job and aren't looking for one

The percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s The percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s As the recovery from the Great Recession continues, job growth is solid and the labor force is growing at close to its fastest pace since 2000 because more unemployed workers are coming off the sidelines. Still, the percentage of working-age Americans in the labor force remains stuck near its lowest level since the late 1970s.

