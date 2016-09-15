Cindy Barton Pens Almost Died of Leukemia

"Almost Died of Leukemia: A True Story of Gods Healing Power": an enthralling story from the onset of the life-threatening disease to the healing experience of God's love. "Almost Died of Leukemia: A True Story of Gods Healing Power" is the creation of published author, Cindy Barton, who grew up in Union City, Pennsylvania, where she was healed of leukemia when she was nineteen years old.

