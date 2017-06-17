US apologizes for WWII internment of Alaska's Unangan people
Jim Kurth, acting director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, traveled this week to remote St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea to speak with survivors of the internment and their descendants, Alaska's Energy Desk reported . "As much as we wish, we cannot take back the course of history," Kurth said.
