Tustumena's return delayed until August

The Tustumena has been in Ketchikan for scheduled maintenance since March, and its return to Western Alaska was set for May 27. Staff found the first batch of damaged steel in early May , cutting the vessel's scheduled sailings in half. Marine Highway spokeswoman Meadow Bailey explained after the latest discovery, communities from Homer to Unalaska won't have service until August 15. "There's nothing that we can do at this point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.