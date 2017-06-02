75th Anniversary of Aleut Evacuation

75th Anniversary of Aleut Evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: APRN

A memorial overlooking downtown Unalaska is dedicated to the Unangax who were forcibly evacuated during WWII and the Aleutian villages that were never resettled. 75 years ago the Unangan people were evacuated from villages in the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands because of World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Unalaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10) Aug '15 Al King 6
News NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Del 1
News Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Milton 1
kyle Eby (Nov '14) Nov '14 FreeEby 1
See all Unalaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Unalaska Forum Now

Unalaska Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Unalaska Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Unalaska, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,821,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC