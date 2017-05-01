Unalaska school district braces for staff changes, state budget cuts
Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux Principal Eric Andersen is leaving Unalaska in June after more than 15 years at the school. Superintendent John Conwell announced Thursday that Eric and Mandy Andersen are the latest staff members to resign from the Unalaska City School District.
