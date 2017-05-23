Navy to scan Kodiak waters for WWII explosives
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, returning home from his 15-day tour of the Pacific during which he conferred with Pacific force leaders in Hawaii and visited the Aleutian island bases, inspects a hollow square of troops at the Kodiak Island base off the southern coast of Alaska, Aug. 7, 1944. Next month, the Navy will scan Kodiak and Unalaska waters for World War II-era munitions using underwater drones.
