2 Alaska volcanoes erupt just hours apart

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A central warm lake and high point of Bogoslof Island on May 8, 2017. An eruption at Bogoslof volcano - one of two to erupt in the Aleutian Islands Tuesday - is its first after more than two months of inactivity, causing ash to fall in a nearby community before drifting south over the Pacific Ocean.

