Unalaska terminates new fire chief charged with sexual assault in Illinois
The man hired to serve as Unalaska's new fire chief has been fired after he was charged with sexual assault in Illinois. Instead, he was arraigned on felony charges for drugging and sexually assaulting a man who attended his going-away party.
