Unalaska on Aug. 31, 2012.

Tuesday Apr 4

An Illinois man set to arrive in Unalaska and begin work as the Aleutian Island town's fire chief has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in his home state. David Dunn, 43, stands accused of sexually assaulting a man during a going-away party celebrating his new job in Alaska, according to Champaign County state attorney Julia Rietz.

