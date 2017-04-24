Seafood processor, EPA settle on Alaska clean air violations

A Seattle-based seafood processing company operating in Alaska will be assessed a $1.3 million civil penalty for violating clean air rules under a proposed settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Alaska. Westward Seafoods, owned by Maruha Nichiro Corp. of Japan, also would be required to pay $1.1 million for air pollution reduction projects and more than $800,000 for improved training and monitoring of emissions.

