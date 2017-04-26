Entrepreneurs awarded at UA competition

Pandere Shoe inventors Laura Oden, Cecila Crossett and Ayla Rogers took second place at the 2017 Alaska Business Plan Competition April 21 at the Beartooth Theatre hosted by the University of Alaska Business Enterprise Institute. The trio of Alaska Pacific University students also carried away the Best Student Business Plan, InnovateHER, and the Manufacturing Kicker awards for their shoe design that expands to fit swollen feet.

