Unalaska teen: If you like sushi, you better take care of the environment
Across the state, there's a cohort of young Alaskans raising awareness for the rapidly changing Arctic environment. Cade Terada is one of 22 Arctic Youth Ambassadors .
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC