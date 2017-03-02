Grant Aviation dismisses pilot in Unalaska plane accident; NTSB still investigating
A mechanical problem wasn't at fault for forcing down one of Grant Aviation's planes, causing it to belly flop at the Unalaska Airport last month, the regional airline said. "We've all got our theories," Grant CFO Rob Kelly said.
