Bogoslof volcano sends ash over Unalaska in 3-hour eruption
An intense, sustained eruption of Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands sent a cloud of ash over Unalaska and the Gulf of Alaska that was expected to affect aviation in the region on Wednesday. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, Bogoslof began erupting at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and continued for roughly three hours.
