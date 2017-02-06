Unalaska Police Blotter signs off
Many police stations have a way of communicating their whodunits to the public, but few of them have gained as much worldwide attention as the Unalaska Police Blotter. Soon after the Unalaska Police Department began publishing their weekly activities, they put Jennifer Shockley, then a staff sergeant, in charge.
