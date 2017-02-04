Unalaska on Aug. 31, 2012.
The highly popular police log published by the Unalaska Department of Public Safety won't be appearing anymore in the Bristol Bay Times - Dutch Harbor Fisherman, or anywhere else. At least not until the shorthanded local police department hires more cops, says Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Shockley.
