St. George is located in the Pribilof...

St. George is located in the Pribilof Islands, 250 miles northwest of Unalaska.

The remote Alaska island community of St. George was almost entirely without water Tuesday after cold weather took a toll on the community's main reservoir over the weekend, according to the city's mayor. There's currently almost no water for the town's sewage systems, or for bathing, drinking and cooking, Pletnikoff said.

