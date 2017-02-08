North Pacific council gets review of ...

North Pacific council gets review of Bering Sea pollock program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council oversees all federal fisheries between three and 200 miles off the Alaska coast. One of eight regions, the North Pacific fishery is by far the country's most profitable, having produced two-thirds of the country's total seafood value in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Unalaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10) Aug '15 Al King 6
News NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Del 1
News Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Milton 1
kyle Eby (Nov '14) Nov '14 FreeEby 1
See all Unalaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Unalaska Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Aleutians West County was issued at February 14 at 3:18PM AKST

Unalaska Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Unalaska Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Unalaska, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC