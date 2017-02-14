Coast Guard calls off search for miss...

Coast Guard calls off search for missing crabbing vessel passengers

Tuesday Feb 14

After nearly three days, the U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for six fishermen missing since Saturday, when their crabbing vessel disappeared in the Bering Sea. Coast Guard officials made the announcement Monday night, after search parties found no sign of the F/V Destination - apart from a floating tangle of debris that included the boat's emergency beacon, several buoys and a life ring.

