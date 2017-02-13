Bogoslof eruption, with ash cloud lik...

Bogoslof eruption, with ash cloud likely, puts scientists on alert

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Volcanologists were tracking an eruption with expected ash production early Monday at Bogoslof volcano, the latest in a months-long series of blasts from the island site in Alaska's Aleutian chain. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the aviation color code for Bogoslof, about 60 miles west of Unalaska, to red and its alert level to warning just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

