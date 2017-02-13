Bogoslof eruption, with ash cloud likely, puts scientists on alert
Volcanologists were tracking an eruption with expected ash production early Monday at Bogoslof volcano, the latest in a months-long series of blasts from the island site in Alaska's Aleutian chain. The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the aviation color code for Bogoslof, about 60 miles west of Unalaska, to red and its alert level to warning just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC