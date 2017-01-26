Viewfinders: Wild horses were this photographer's prize
Wild horses roam Unalaska Island, one of the Aleutian Islands, an archipelago that stretches like a ribbon between the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean. Gulden was visiting her sister, who lived in Unalaska, near the port known as Dutch Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC