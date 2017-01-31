Unalaska receives ashfall after Bogoslof eruption
An hours-long eruption of Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands dropped a small amount of ash on the nearby city of Unalaska overnight Tuesday from a massive plume that drifted over the Pacific Ocean. The National Weather Service's Anchorage office received reports of trace ashfall in Unalaska from the plume by Tuesday morning.
