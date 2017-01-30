NASA's Terra Satellite Captures Alaska's Bogoslof Volcano Eruption in Wrapped White
MODIS captured Alaska's erupting Bogoslof Volcano on January 18. The eruption looked like cloud cladded in white. MODIS was used by NASA Terra satellite, and the Bogoslof Volcano exists on Bogoslof Island at 53 55'38" north latitude and 168 2'4" west longitudes, along the southern edge of the Bering Sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC