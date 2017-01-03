Hibbert to replace Knopp on assembly

Gary Knopp, the current assembly member from District 1 - which includes Kalifornsky Beach Road and part of Kenai - resigned from the position, also effective Tuesday. He will take up his new role in the Legislature representing District 30 to the Alaska House of Representatives after winning the seat last November.

