Hibbert to replace Knopp on assembly
Gary Knopp, the current assembly member from District 1 - which includes Kalifornsky Beach Road and part of Kenai - resigned from the position, also effective Tuesday. He will take up his new role in the Legislature representing District 30 to the Alaska House of Representatives after winning the seat last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Unalaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10)
|Aug '15
|Al King
|6
|NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
|Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Del
|1
|Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Milton
|1
|kyle Eby (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|FreeEby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Unalaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC