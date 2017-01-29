Aviation warning lowered after Alaska...

Aviation warning lowered after Alaska volcano erupts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Alaska Volcano Observatory Saturday lowered the Aviation Color Code to orange as there was no detectable activity observed in seismic, infrasound or lightning data from a volcano in the Aleutian Islands. Bogoslof Volcano, about 1,370 km southwest of Anchorage, the biggest city in Alaska, began to erupt Friday morning and sent a cloud of ash and ice particles up to 9,140 meters, or 30,000 feet in the air, prompting the volcano observatory to raise the warning level to red.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Unalaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dutch Harbor mourns captain Phil Harris (Feb '10) Aug '15 Al King 6
News NOAA rejects nomination for Aleutian Islands sa... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded in th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News String of earthquakes shakes up Pribilof Island (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
News Experiment Looks for Slow Earthquakes Under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Del 1
News Experiment looks for slow earthquakes under Una... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Milton 1
kyle Eby (Nov '14) Nov '14 FreeEby 1
See all Unalaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Unalaska Forum Now

Unalaska Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Unalaska Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Unalaska, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC