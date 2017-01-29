Aviation warning lowered after Alaska volcano erupts

The Alaska Volcano Observatory Saturday lowered the Aviation Color Code to orange as there was no detectable activity observed in seismic, infrasound or lightning data from a volcano in the Aleutian Islands. Bogoslof Volcano, about 1,370 km southwest of Anchorage, the biggest city in Alaska, began to erupt Friday morning and sent a cloud of ash and ice particles up to 9,140 meters, or 30,000 feet in the air, prompting the volcano observatory to raise the warning level to red.

